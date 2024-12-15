The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, invested in another uncapped Indian women's talent. This time they purchased the talented Jagravi Pawar for her base price of INR 10 lakh during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction on Sunday. Before Jagravi, Bengaluru purchased Raghvi Bist for her base price. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: Akshita Maheshwari Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 Lakh; Simran Bahadur, Preeti Bose Go Unsold.

RCB Invests in Jagravi Bist for WPL 2025

Raghvi Bist is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 10 Lakh 🙌🙌#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)