Sanju Samson has won the toss and opted to field first. RR make fou changes to their line-up. Meanwhile, KM Asif and Sam Curran come in for Chennai Super Kings replacing Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar.

CSK Playing XI

Match 47. Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, S Raina, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Curran, S Thakur, KM Asif, J Hazlewood https://t.co/MNpkeYHhT3 #RRvCSK #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2021

RR Playing XI

Match 47. Rajasthan Royals XI: E Lewis, Y Jaiswal, S Samson, S Dube, G Phillips, D Miller, R Tewatia, A Singh, M Markande, C Sakariya, M Rahman https://t.co/MNpkeYHhT3 #RRvCSK #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2021

