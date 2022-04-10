KL Rahul has won the toss and Lucknow Super Giants will be fielding first against Rajasthan in match 20 of IPL 2022. Marcus Stoinis will be making his debut for Lucknow. Meanwhile, Rassie van der Dussen comes in for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

