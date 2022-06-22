Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Rumeli Dhar announced her retirement from all formats of the game. Dhar made her debut against England in 2003. She represented India in four Tests, 78 ODIs and 18 T20Is from 2003 to 2018. She also had the rare achievement of opening both the batting as well as bowling for India in a T20I against the West Indies in 2012.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumeli Dhar (@rumelidhar54)

