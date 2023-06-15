The Maharashtra Premier League saw Puneri Bappa batter Ruturaj Gaikwad slam a 22-ball fifty that took his side over the finishing line in just 14.1 overs. The CSK batter achieved this feat during the opening match of MPL between Puneri Bappa and Kolhapur Tuskers. Batting first, Kolhapur Tuskers posted 144 after losing seven. However, Gaikwad’s aggressive cameo saw Puneri Bappa reach home with minimal hiccups. ‘Uno Reverse Card in Real Life!’ Ravi Ashwin Reviews A Review During TNPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores 22-Ball Fifty

