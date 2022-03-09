After announcing the retirement, S Sreesanth now says that he is looking forward to coaching roles for youngsters and would also be keen on competing in global leagues if the BCCI gives him permission. In a video, he explains his reason for retiring, saying that he intends to make way for the next generation of young cricketers.

For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .❤️🏏🇮🇳 — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022

