Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are two of the great icons in cricket. The two legends headed out for taking meals together. They both are featuring in the Road Safety World Series 2022 nowadays. Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a photo of him with Lara in which both players can be seen waiting for their meals.

