Sachin Tendulkar congratulates the Indian Women's Hockey team after sealing a spot in Tokyo Olympics 2020 semi-finals following a win over Australia.

Yesterday the men’s hockey team, today the women’s hockey team… Absolutely loving it. 👏🏻😃 🏑 Well done to the women’s team for making it to the #Olympics semi-finals for the first time ever! The whole nation is behind you! #Hockey #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jI18wX35by — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)