Ishant Sharma donned his 100th Test Cap today at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian pacer for the same on social media.

Playing 100 Tests is a great landmark for any cricketer, especially a fast bowler. Have seen you play from your U-19 days & played alongside you in your 1st Test. Proud of you & your service to #TeamIndia. Continue to serve in the best possible manner. Congrats @ImIshant! pic.twitter.com/onBVpgoRLr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2021

