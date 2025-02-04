The much-awaited International Masters League (IML) 20225 tournament is set to unite legendary cricketers from six nations (India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies) in a T20 format tournament. The IML 2025 tournament will kick off on February 22 with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's Indian side will take on Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka. Ahead of the opening encounter, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen grinding hard in the nets. The video was shared by the Mumbai Indians (MI) on their 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle. Sachin Tendulkar's 'Shoulder-Before-Wicket' Dismissal: Glenn McGrath and Master Blaster Engage in Argument in Latest This Promotional Video.

Sachin Tendulkar Hits the Nets

Look 👀 who we saw 🏏 in the nets from our windows 🥹#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/viHWkHIbC4 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 4, 2025

