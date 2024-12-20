Sachin Tendulkar was left impressed by the bowling action of a young girl and found it similar to that of former Indian cricket team pacer Zaheer Khan. Taking to social media, the Master Blaster shared a video of the young girl bowling left-arm pace and the clip, which was in slow motion showed her bowling action perfectly. The cricket legend, while sharing the video, wrote, "Smooth, effortless and lovely to watch! Sushila Meena's bowling action has shades of you" while tagging Zaheer Khan. He also asked, "Do you see it too?" ‘Memories With the Maestro’: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Nostalgic Video of Learning Percussion From Ustad Zakir Hussain (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Finds Young Girl's Bowling Action Similar to Zaheer Khan

Smooth, effortless, and lovely to watch! Sushila Meena’s bowling action has shades of you, @ImZaheer. Do you see it too? pic.twitter.com/yzfhntwXux — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 20, 2024

