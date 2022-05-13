Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has shared a group picture of legendary players together, where Shane Warne, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Shahid Afridi, Shaun Tait, Yuvraj Singh and Muttiah Muralitharan are with him in the frame. Sachin calls it 'My Multiverse of Madness'.

My Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/ae58y0lba9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 13, 2022

