Sachin Tendulkar marked his 1000th post on Instagram in a truly special manner by sharing a picture with the iconic Sir Gary Sobers. Tendulkar met the West Indies legend at the Lord's Cricket Ground during India's second ODI against England on Thursday. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the legendary Indian cricketer wrote, "Got to watch the game at Lord's with the One and Only Sir Gary! My 1000th post on Instagram couldn't get better!"

See Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

