Virat Kohli praised Suryakumar Yadav after the latter smashed a 49-ball century in the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2023 on Friday, May 12. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star took to Instagram to share an Instagram story where he praised Suryakumar. Taking to Instagram story, Kohli shared a pic of Suryakumar Yadav and wrote, "Tula Maanla Bhau," which in Marathi means, "Hats off to you brother." 'Unbelievable' Twitterati Can't Keep Calm After Suryakumar Yadav Scores His Maiden IPL Century In Just 49 Balls During MI vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Virat Kohli Praises Suryakumar Yadav

Instagram story by King Kohli about Suryakumar Yadav. pic.twitter.com/IaWd2LfF3P — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2023

