A bizarre incident happened during the Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2023-24 match. During the tenth over of the match, Marnus Labuschagne took a single in the last ball of the over. Logically, he should be the one taking strike in the first ball of the next over, but surprisingly, it was his batting partner Sam Billings who took the strike in the first ball of the next overs. Fans spotted the epic goof up in the BBL 2023-24 and made it viral on social media. Australia Chief Selector George Bailey Hopeful That Steve Smith’s Promotion To Opening Can Extend His Career.

Sam Billings Takes Strike Instead of Marnus Labuschagne

How Labuschagne didn't face first ball of 10th over when he took single on last ball of 9th over pic.twitter.com/EiavTR9Qjh — Rahul Sharma (@midwicketpunch) January 10, 2024

Epic Goof Up in BBL 2023-24

Labuschangne took single of last ball in 10th over Billings took strike on 1st ball of 11th over & in 2nd ball Labuschangne is caught out 🤣😂😂 Just BBL things!!! #BBL13#BHvsPS#Bigbashleague pic.twitter.com/rjlKW2jt2a — Urstruly Ganesh🌶️❤️‍🔥 (@4evrRCB) January 10, 2024

More Fans Spot It

Labuschangne ko ball face karna tha na agla over @CricCrazyJohns @mufaddal_vohra kya betichod naseeb hai yrr pic.twitter.com/jaLukSlyBc — clumsy guy (@Mohit33394010) January 10, 2024

