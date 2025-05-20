Sam Curran's lookalike from Australia, Jake Jeakings, who is pretty popular because of his uncanny resemblance to the England cricketer, was spotted imitating Digvesh Rathi's trademark 'notebook' celebration while in a Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey, during the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match on May 19. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the epic clash between the two sides, a contest that had lots of excitement and drama. After Kamindu Mendis struck Ravi Bishnoi for back-to-back fours off the first two deliveries of the 14th over, the camera showed the Australian social media star in the stands and he performed Digvesh Rathi's celebration in a jibe to the Lucknow Super Giants spinner, who did the 'notebook' gesture after dismissing Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan earlier on. Digvesh Rathi Suspended for One Game, Fined 50% Of Match Fees for Code of Conduct Breach During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash; Abhishek Sharma Fined As Well.

Sam Curran's Lookalike Jake Jeakings Performs Digvesh Rathi's Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Jeakings (@jake.jeakings)

