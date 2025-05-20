Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi has been suspended for one match and handed a fine of 50% of his match fees for his heated moment with Abhishek Sharma during the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match on May 19. The two cricketers engaged in a heated argument after Digvesh Rathi dismissed him in the match and gave him a send-off along with his trademark 'notebook' celebration. Abhishek Sharma was irked by the reaction to his dismissal and subsequently, both players had a heated chat before being separated by players and umpires. The IPL announced in a statement that Digvesh Rathi has accumulated five demerit points this season and will miss LSG's match against Gujarat Titans on May 22. Abhishek Sharma has been fined 25% of his match fees and has accumulated one demerit point for his argument with Digvesh Rathi. Digvesh Rathi Performs Notebook Celebration, Gives Aggressive Send-Off to Abhishek Sharma After Dismissing Him During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Digvesh Rathi Fined, Suspended for One Match

Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi handed one-match suspension after his third Code of Conduct breach in the ongoing Indian Premier League. #IPL #LSGvSRH pic.twitter.com/LexHS7BRdX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2025

Abhishek Sharma Fined

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday. This… pic.twitter.com/ok6DWcermE — IANS (@ians_india) May 20, 2025

