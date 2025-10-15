The Super 6 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will see the Somao national cricket team square off against the United Arab Emirates national cricket team in match 7 on October 16. The SAm vs UAE T20I will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will begin at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of the Samoa vs UAE match on their TV channels in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Although they will have a live streaming viewing option as they can watch SAM vs UAE on FanCode, mobile app, and website, but will need either a match pass (19 INR) or a tour pass (59 INR). Nepal National Cricket Team Schedule at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia & East Asia Pacific Regional Qualifiers Super 6: Get Fixtures, Match List and Time Table in IST.

Samoa vs United Arab Emirates ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super 6 Live Streaming

🚨 Road to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Runs Through Oman – 3️⃣ Spots, 1️⃣ Dream!! 🏆 The journey to the biggest stage in cricket begins in Muscat, as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifiers take place from 8th to 17th October at the 📍 Oman Cricket Academy Ground. 🏏… pic.twitter.com/3i7nTyTSJM — Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) October 1, 2025

