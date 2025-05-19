Rishabh Pant had a very poor IPL 2025 campaign with the bat. Despite coming into the season being the most expensive cricketer the league has ever seen, he has scored only 128 runs till now and is struggling to get some runs under his belt. Even in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, he started off with a decent boundary off a pull shot, but got beaten in the next ball which was slower and ended up lobbing it up towards the bowler. Eshan Malinga, who was the bowler took a stunning grab to dismiss him. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who was sitting in the Ekana Cricket Stadium balcony, looked frustrated and walked off inside. Who Hit the Longest Six in Cricket History? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Sanjiv Goenka Reaction

Sanjiv Goenka Leaves Ekana Cricket Stadium Balcony

Sanjiv Goenka: Aaj bedroom me milunga pant se😡😤 #LSGvSRH pic.twitter.com/bwiJf5GQky — Priyanshu Verma (@iPriyanshVerma) May 19, 2025

