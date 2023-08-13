India faces West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the series. The series currently stands at 2-2 with India winning the last, i.e. fourth T20I by a comprehensive margin of nine wickets to level the series. The final game of the series saw India batsman, Sanju Samson, script history as he became the thirteenth Indian batsman after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and, MS Dhoni to complete 6000 runs in the T20s.

Sanju Samson 6000 T20 Runs

Sanju Samson completed 6000 runs in T20. - One of the best from India in this format. pic.twitter.com/yNRdey9ZRk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 13, 2023

