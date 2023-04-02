Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson plays another captain's knock as his form doesn't seem to go anywhere far. Against SRH at Hyderabad, he gets his first fifty of the IPL 2023 season. He looked in control throughout the innings, hitting boundaries and sixes when he wanted and cruised to his half-century in just 28 deliveries.

Sanju Samson Hits His First Half-Century in IPL 2023

