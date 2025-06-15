Dita Gohilwad Titans are set to battle against Zalawad Strikers in the Saurashtra Premier League 2025 on Sunday, June 15. The Dita Gohilwad Titans vs Zalawad Strikers match is set to be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and it starts at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 is DD Sports and fans can watch the Dita Gohilwad Titans vs Zalawad Strikers match live telecast on the DD Bharati TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the Dita Gohilwad Titans vs Zalawad Strikers match live streaming on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel and Waves OTT platform. FanCode will also provide Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming, but viewers need to purchase match pass. IND vs ENG 2025: India Cricket Team Performance Analyst Hari Prasad Mohan Explains Data Collection Methods During Non-Televised Intra-Squad Matches.

Saurashtra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details

Get set to stream every moment of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League live on #WavesOTT, our Official Digital Streaming Partner! 📺✨ Celebrate the excitement and be part of the action wherever you are 💙 🗓️ 7th June - 20th June 2025#SaurashtraProT20League #WavesOTT pic.twitter.com/4yuMlhSfVX — Saurashtra Pro T20 League (@SaurashtraPro) June 6, 2025

