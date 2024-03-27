The fan who invaded the pitch to touch Virat Kohli's feet during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2024 on March 25 was in for some harsh treatment from the security officials. The fan breached security and got close to Kohli during the second innings of the match when he came out to bat and was dragged away by the officials. A video has gone viral on social media where the security officials were seen beating up the fan and raining kicks and punches on him. RCB won the match by four wickets. ‘Still Got It I Guess,' Virat Kohli States He Isn't Just Around to Promote T20 Cricket After Match-Winning Knock in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Fan Beaten Up By Security After He Broke Through to Touch Virat Kohli's Feet

