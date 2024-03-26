Virat Kohli displayed a top performance and with the help of that performance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) grabbed their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Kohli scored a very crucial 77 runs in just 49 balls. He also now is the orange cap holder after playing two games in the IPL 2024 season. Kohli during the post-match presentation went on to say, "My name nowadays is quite attached to just promoting the game in many parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket, but still got it i guess." He also talked about his family. Scroll down to learn what more did Kohli mention. Virat Kohli Spotted Talking to His Family Over Video Call After Win Over Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Watch Full Virat Kohli Interview Here

Player Of The Match: Virat Kohli First win of the season ✅ Orange Cap ✅ Most half centuries by an Indian in T20 cricket ✅#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/xk9GP6wDQq — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2024

