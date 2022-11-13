Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan became the highest wicket-taker for the Green Shirts in the T20I format with 98 wickets to his credit. He achieved the feat during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 world Cup final between Pakistan and England. He dismissed England’s Harry Brook in the final match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to go past Shahid Afridi.

See Tweet

Shadab Khan moves past Shahid Afridi as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20Is with 98 as Harry Brook becomes his latest victim 👏#T20WorldCup | #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/DMyGU9Fcnk — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 13, 2022

