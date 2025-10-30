Shafali Verma's return to international cricket lasted for just five balls after she was dismissed by Kim Garth during the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30. The explosive right-hander was recalled in the India Women's National Cricket Team after Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 due to injury and many would have expected her to make a big return. But unfortunately, she could not make much of an impact as she was trapped LBW by Kim Garth for just 10 runs off five balls. Smriti Mandhana Completes 100 Fours in ICC Women's World Cups, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

Watch Shafali Verma's Dismissal Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

