India Women started their campaign in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup with a thumping win over South Africa Women in the first game. Shafali Verma, the captain starred along with Shweta Sehrawat and helped India cruise during the chase. Shafali hit a quickfire knock of 45, which included 26 runs in one over. As she played a big part the win of India Women giving them a solid start, fans took to twitter to share their thoughts on her innings. ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Shweta Sehrawat Shines As India Women Start Campaign With Victory Over South Africa Women.

26 Runs in One Over

Quickfire Knock

Shafali Verma smashed 45 runs from just 16 balls in the U-19 Women's World Cup. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 14, 2023

Blazing Start

Shafali Verma got off to a blazing start in the Women's #U19T20WC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X4rRDuSSFn — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) January 14, 2023

Senior Batter

Shafali Verma guiding another batter to bat sensibly and not waste balls is so good to watch. Perhaps one of the purposes of having her and Richa Ghosh be part of this setup, this tournament. #U19T20WorldCup — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) January 14, 2023

Beautiful Start

a beautiful start for Team India in #U19T20WorldCup. She went for 26 runs in an over, missed a well deserved half century. Well played Shafali Verma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2txoIwm5bi — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 14, 2023

Fireworks

