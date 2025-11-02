India women's national cricket team opener Shafali Verma, who came in as a late injury replacement in place of Pratika Rawal, played a superb knock of 87 runs off 78 deliveries against the South Africa women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral where Shafali Verma's family members were spotted watching and supporting Team India during the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah and Other Team India Members Watch IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final (See Pic).

Shafali Verma's Family Members Watching IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

Rohtak, Haryana: Family members of cricketer Shafali Verma watched and supported Team India during the IND vs SA Women's World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/y7tfIUKSBw — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2025

