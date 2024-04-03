Rishabh Pant continued his fine form in IPL 2024 with a second consecutive half-century during the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on April 3. The Delhi Capitals' captain kept finding the boundaries consistently and scored 55 off 25 deliveries with four fours and five sixes. However, during the course of the innings, Pant pulled off a stunning 'no-look' shot for a six off Venkatesh Iyer's bowling. This happened in the 12th over, bowled by Venkatesh Iyer. Pant went on to score 28 runs off the over. Andre Russell Applauds for Ishant Sharma After Latter’s Yorker Castles Him During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Rishabh Pant's 'No-Look' Six Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)