Pakistan's pace-trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf got together for a fun virtual meetup. The video, shared by PCB on social media, features the three bowlers engaging in chat. Afridi, who is currently recovering from a knee injury, wishes his other two colleagues to do well in the Asia Cup, before stating that he plans to return for the New Zealand series after recovery.

Watch Video:

