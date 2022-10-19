Shaheen Afridi's scorching yorker to Rahmanullah Gurbaz in immense pain during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, warm-up game at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, October 19. The yorker was so fast and accurate that Gurbaz did not have enough time to put his bat down and defend it, with the ball hitting his left toe. He limped in pain after being struck and was later, carried off the field by another player.

Shaheen Afridi's Scorching Yorker Lands on Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Toe:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)