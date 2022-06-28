Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was fined for speeding by the National Highways and Motorways police while he was travelling to Karachi from Lahore. It is understood that the 42-yar-old was fined Rs 1,500. The star cricketer took to social media to praise the police for their professionalism while asking for the speed limit to be increased.

Good to interact with a polite staff at @NHMPofficial and I found them very professional. Also my humble suggestion we have very good highways, the speed allowed should be more than 120kph! https://t.co/F7qCmcDxfT — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 28, 2022

