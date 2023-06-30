Shahid Afridi purchased a bull worth Rs 4 crore for sacrificing on the occasion of Bakra Eid and distributed its meat to the poor. The former Pakistan captain took to social media to share the video of him walking the bull he purchased, in a lawn. Muslims all over the world celebrated the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, which commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son to obey God. Bakrid Mubarak 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Eid al-Adha With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, SMS and Quotes to Family and Friends.

