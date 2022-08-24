Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the one among the two venues in the United Arab Emirates is all set to host the Asia Cup 2022. The official twitter handle of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday shared a video of the Asia Cup Trophy. Earlier, the trophy was unveiled in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the chairman of UAE Cricket Board. Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host four games of the Asian Cricket Council’s marquee event.

