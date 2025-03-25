Shashank Singh looked in golden touch as he came on to the crease during the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. He played some tremendous shots and guided Punjab Kings to a solid total. His dominance in the last over against Mohammed Siraj meant Shreyas Iyer, who was batting on 97*, remained stranded at one end and missed his century. Fans immediately found similarity between him and Hardik Pandya to deprive milestones and made memes viral on social media. Why is Shreyas Iyer Playing for PBKS in IPL 2025? Find Out Reason Behind KKR's IPL-Winning Captain's Inclusion in Punjab Kings Squad for Indian Premier League Season 18.

Hardik Pandya to Shashank Singh, after he didn't let Shreyas make century pic.twitter.com/f6g38njC4B — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 25, 2025

Hardik Pandya to Shashank Singh pic.twitter.com/AtsvB5kTBZ — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) March 25, 2025

The aura meets aura — when you stand next to Hardik Pandya, you don't talk… you just absorb greatness. #ShashankSingh #GTvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/HZQH8u8sdn — CricFreak69 (@Twi_Swastideep) March 25, 2025

Shashank 🫱🏼‍🫲🏽 Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/91qvoVH8US — Kunal Prashar 🇧🇼 (@Skadoosshhhhh) March 25, 2025

