West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is known for his destructive style of batting. The 24-year-old once again set an example of the same in an ILT20 2023 match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. After losing the toss, Desert Vipers were asked to bat first. When Rutherford came to the crease, they were in a tricky position. However, the all-rounder smashed five consecutive sixes against Yusuf Pathan in the 16th over of the Desert Vipers innings, which changed the course of the game. Rutherford finished with a 23-ball 50 as Desert Vipers registered a 22-run victory. Naseem Shah Teases Azam Khan During Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Sherfane Rutherford Smashes Yusuf Pathan for Five Consecutive Sixes

The maestro, Sherfane Rutherford put up a stunning batting display tonight #DVvDC. 5 back to back 6’s 😯 Big contribution to his teams total with a 23-ball 5️⃣0️⃣ 🔥#DPWorldILT20 #ALeagueApart pic.twitter.com/OSW8Av4lnh — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 2, 2023

