Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah was involved in a funny incident with countryman Azam Khan during a Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers on Tuesday, January 31 at Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet. In a recently viral video, it can be seen that Naseem tried to run into Azam when the batter was walking to the crease. Azam then pushed Naseem out of his way and continued his walk. Meanwhile, the pacer started to walk funnily, mocking Azam Khan who was unaware of the situation. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Enjoy Trekking With Baby Girl Vamika (View Pics).

Naseem Shah Teases Azam Khan

Naseem Shah teasing Azam Khan at the Bangladesh Premier League #BPL2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/IsJgBLcE0i — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 31, 2023

