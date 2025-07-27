Shikhar Dhawan broke into a 'Bhangra' dance in the dugout after Piyush Chawla dismissed Shaun Marsh in the India Champions vs Australia Champions match in WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) on July 26. This happened in the sixth over of the run-chase when Shaun Marsh (11) attempted to cut a delivery bowled by Piyush Chawla, but he ended up edging the ball into the stumps as it was too close to cut. After the wicket, Shikhar Dhawan, who was in the India Champions dugout, danced Bhangra to celebrate the dismissal. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Australia Champions defeated India Champions by four wickets. 'Agar Maine Pehle Bhi Nai Khela…', Shikhar Dhawan Gives Straight-Forward Reply To Question Regarding Playing Against Pakistan If India Reaches WCL 2025 Semi-Finals (Watch Video).

Shikhar Dhawan Breaks into Bhangra Dance After Shaun Marsh's Dismissal

Trendsetter ❌ 𝙑𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 ✅ Shikhar paaji celebrating the wicket is literally our 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕪 𝕄𝕠𝕠𝕕 🕺 Tune in to 🇮🇳 🆚 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 tonight at 9:00 PM for more such moments, only on FanCode 🤙#WCL2025 pic.twitter.com/sGoPRsbjiM — FanCode (@FanCode) July 27, 2025

