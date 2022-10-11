Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is set to be seen in a different avatar as he makes his Bollywood debut in the movie, 'Double XL.' The opener would be featuring in the Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer which is a film about two plus-sized women pursuing their goals. Dhawan would have a special appearance in the movie.

Shikhar Dhawan to Make his Bollywood Debut in 'Double XL'

