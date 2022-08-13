Shoaib Akhtar turned 47 today (August 13) and on this special occasion, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revisited some of the most incredible displays of fast bowling by the former Pakistan pacer. Known affectionately as the 'Rawalpindi Express', the former right-arm fast bowler was known to bowl at deadly speed.

Relive Some of Shoaib Akhtar's Best Displays of Fast Bowling:

Fast and furious 🔥 On his birthday, we look back at some incredible displays of fast bowling by Shoaib Akhtar 💪 — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2022

