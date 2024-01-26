In a major development, Shoaib Malik's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) contract has reportedly been terminated after he bowled three no-balls in one over of their match against Khulna Tigers on January 22. The experienced Pakistan cricketer, who has featured in several T20 leagues across the world, bowled overstepped not once but thrice in one over during the match at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium and conceded 18 runs. Following this, suspicion of match-fixing arose. As per reports in Bangladesh, Malik has been relieved of his services as a player for Fortune Barishal after this incident. The termination of Malik's contract was reportedly confirmed by the Fortune Barishal team owner. ‘A Tribute to Himself’, Fans React As Shoaib Malik Bowls Three No-Balls in an Over During Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2024 Match.

Shoaib Malik's Contract Terminated by Fortune Barishal

CONTRACT TERMINATED. ❌ 🚨 Fortune Barishal terminated the contract of Shoaib Malik as per Barishal team owner. Malik bowled three no-balls in a row during a match. #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/LVQMCJbnmZ — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) January 26, 2024

