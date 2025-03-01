Fans called for Karun Nair to be selected in the India national cricket team after he scored a century in the Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final on March 1. The right-hander has been in superb form this season and attained the three-figure mark in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final, putting Vidarbha on the front foot. This was Karun Nair's ninth hundred across formats in the 2024-25 season which includes four in the Ranji Trophy and five in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Earlier, Karun Nair had missed out on selection for the IND vs ENG ODIs as well as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India will tour England for five Tests that start from June 20. Karun Nair Slams Ninth Hundred In Ongoing Domestic Season, Opener Achieves Milestone During Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final (Watch Video).

'Karun Nair Does Deserve a Reward'

Karun Nair does deserve a reward for his performances in domestic cricket. 💯👊 He has scored 9 Hundreds in this domestic season, making a big statement for the selectors. He truly deserves a second chance in Test cricket. 🇮🇳#KarunNair #RanjiFinal#RanjiTrophyFinal #KERvVID pic.twitter.com/so9iu0HAGZ — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) March 1, 2025

'Greatest Comeback Stories Ever'

Fan Calls for Karun Nair's Selection for IND vs ENG Test Series

I will be really surprised if @imAagarkar and @GautamGambhir don’t pick Karun Nair to England Series. He has the experience in England and has scored a lot of runs in county cricket too. https://t.co/RbtdEAHisp — Shri Ganesh (@QuickrOlx) February 26, 2025

'Breaking Doors of Selectors'

Karun nair Breaking doors of selectors. He has scored 9 Hundreds in this domestic season, making a big statement for the selectors. pic.twitter.com/ZYEZnoDa20 — Jeet (@JeetN25) March 1, 2025

'Deserves a Place in Test Team'

What a player !! Karun 🫡 Deserves a place in test team #RanjiTrophyFinal #karun https://t.co/y2pNuiteyc — Santoshvk18 (@VK18foreverrr) March 1, 2025

'Pick Him on That England Tour'

Pick him on that England tour — Nagarjun R S (@NagarjunRS2) March 1, 2025

'Must Be Given Chances for England Test Series'

Karun Nair- he must be given chances for England Test Series. First Class Records: Matches: 113 Runs: 8000+ 100s: 23 50s: 36 9 Hundreds in this domestic season. pic.twitter.com/BF2VMVJEvZ — Rathin Dutta 𝕏 (@IamRathinDutta) March 1, 2025

