Karun Nair, who is having a dream domestic run, slammed his 23rd First-Class hundred in the ongoing Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match, which is also his ninth of the 2024-25 cricketing season. Nair notched up his 100 in just 184 balls, which was laced with seven fours, and two fours, ensuring Vidabha extended their lead past 200 in the process on Day 4 of the Ranji final. So far, in the 2024-25 season, Nair has stockpiled 1862 runs across formats, with nine hundred, and six half-centuries. In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 alone, Nair has slammed 828 runs with two fifties, and four hundreds. Karun Nair Completes 8,000 First-Class Runs, Achieves Feat During Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final.

Karun Nair Slams Ninth 100 of 2024-25 Season

💯 for Karun Nair 👏 A splendid knock on the big stage under pressure 💪 It's his 9⃣th 1⃣0⃣0⃣ in all formats combined this season, and the celebration says it all👌🙌#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank | #Final Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/up5GVaflpp pic.twitter.com/9MvZSHKKMY — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2025

