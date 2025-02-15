Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W) who are also the defending champions, has faced multiple setbacks ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 due to pullouts and injuries. Adding to that, star all-rounder Shreyanka Patil got also ruled out of the WPL 2025 with injury and she was replaced by another all-rounder Sneh Rana. Rana went unsold earlier in the WPL 2025 auction after being released by Gujarat Giants. 'Unsold' Sneh Rana Spotted In RCB-W Practice Jersey Alongside Other Teammates And GG-W Star Harleen Deol Ahead of WPL 2025 Opener (See Pic).

Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out of WPL 2025

🚨 NEWS 🚨



Shreyanka Patil is ruled out of #TATAWPL 2025 with an injury. @SnehRana15 replaces her in the @RCBTweets squad.



More details here - https://t.co/NkCNLcMTam— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 15, 2025

