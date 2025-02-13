Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana, who also led Gujarat Giants in the first season of the WPL in the absence of Beth Mooney, was unsold in the WPL 2025 auction. Although it was anticipated that Sneh won't be taking part in the WPL 2025, in a picture that went viral on social media, Sneh was spotted in the RCB camp alongside her teammates posing with GG-W star Harleen Deol. With RCB facing many injury pull-outs, Sneh could be one of the potential replacements to come in as fans speculate. Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana Ruled Out of Upcoming WPL 2025 With Injuries; Parunika Sisodia and Nuzhat Parween Named As Replacements by MI-W and RCB-W Respectively.

Sneh Rana Spotted In RCB-W Practice Jersey

Sneh Rana is with the Team RCB! - She went unsold in #WPL Auction pic.twitter.com/g6fqdXc9gu — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) February 13, 2025

