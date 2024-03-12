While playing for Mumbai, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer missed out on a well-deserved hundred during the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final against Vidarbha. Iyer got out for 95 runs from 111 balls and smashed 10 fours and 3 sixes during his stay at the crease. Aditya Thakare dismissed Iyer on the fourth ball of the 102nd over of the second innings. Iyer was looking to attack Thakare but was caught at long-off by Aman Mokhade. He added 168 runs along with Musheer Khan for the 4th wicket. Shreyas Iyer Named KKR Captain for IPL 2024, Nitish Rana Appointed Vice-Captain

Shreyas Iyer Misses Out On A Well Deserved Ton

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)