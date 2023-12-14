Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named senior batsman Shreyas Iyer as captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Iyer missed the 2023 season due to an injury and in his absence Nitesh Rana took charge of the side. Meanwhile, Rana has been named as Iyer's deputy for the upcoming season. KKR is currently preparing for the IPL 2024 auction set to take place on December 19 in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan Calls Gautam Gambhir 'Family’ and Acknowledges His Return to Kolkata Knight Riders as Mentor During #AskSRK Sesh.

Shreyas Iyer Named As KKR Captain

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)