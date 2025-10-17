India national cricket team vice-captain Shreyas Iyer shared snippets of a training session ahead of the first ODI against the Australia national cricket team in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Shreyas Iyer shared a few pictures on his social media handle and captioned the post, "Another turf, same intent." The Indian star was spotted giving autographs to fans. Shreyas Iyer was named the ODI vice captain of Team India by the BCCI during the squad announcement for the Australia white-ball series. The three-match ODI series will be played from October 19 to October 23. The five T20Is will be held from October 29 to November 8. India’s Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs Australia: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Perth.

Shreyas Iyer Shares Snippets of Training Session

Another turf, same intent 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CnhnGuf58H — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) October 17, 2025

