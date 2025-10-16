India defeated West Indies 2-0 in the two-Test series and they move to their next assignment which is the ODI and T20i series away in Australia. India have not toured Australia for a limited over series since 2020-21. India came to Australia for a five-match Test series back in 2024, where they ended up on the losing side. Now they will return for the ODI and T20I series. India lost the ODI series last time in 2020-21 but won the T20I series. This time they will aim at winning both since in both formats, India have recently won an ICC title. Australia, meanwhile are the defending ODI World Cup champions and they will look to defend their fort at home. The series begins with the three- match ODI series and the IND vs AUS 1st ODI in Perth will be played on October 19. On Which Channel India vs Australia 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs AUS ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

India have already named their squad for the upcoming India vs Australia ODI series. With not many ODIs remaining ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2027, India will aim to start their project for the World Cup under the coaching of Gautam Gambhir. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who retired from the Tests and T20I format are back in the ODI squad and new captain Shubman Gill will look to build a team around them. Fans eager to know the likely playing XI of Team India in the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 will get the entire information here.

Batting

India have a pretty settled batting lineup which delivered the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Captain Shubman Gill will open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma. The most consistent run-scorer of the side Virat Kohli will be the number three. Vice-Captain Shreyas Iyer, after a impressive run in the ICC Champions Trophy will complete the top four. Gambhir will want more flexibility in the middle and lower order. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya along with KL Rahul will complete the top seven. This gives India additional spin and pace options and more depth in batting.

Bowling

India will have to chose between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana as the bowling all-rounder in the side. Nitish is a better batter while Harshit is a better bowler. Given the conditions in Australia favour seamers more, Harshit might have the edge here due to his ability to bowl quick. The other two seamers in the side are likely to be Mohammed Siraj because of his experience and Arshdeep Singh, as he brings the left arm angle, posing additional challenge. Kuldeep Yadav has been the premier spinner for the side and he is very much set to retain his spot in the playing XI. New Skipper Shubman Gill Hugs Team India Ex-Captain Rohit Sharma, Shakes Hands With Virat Kohli As Men In Blue Depart For IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025 (Watch Video).

India's Likely XI in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

