Shubman Gill is currently the ICC number 1 ranked batter in the ODI format. He has been one of the mainstays of the Indian batting in ODIS for more than two years now. In the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, he has batted brilliantly in the competition so far and scored a century against Bangladesh. Shubman Gill has now signed a deal with MRF and will sport the brand's logo on his bat starting with the India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal match. The deal was reportedly finalised recently. Virat Kohli Brings Out His Bhangra Dance Moves While Celebrating Cooper Connolly's Wicket in IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Bat Sponsor

Shubman Gill has signed a deal with MRF and will sport the brand's logo on his bat starting today. The agreement is said to have been finalized with his team recently — Vijay Tagore (@vijaymirror) March 4, 2025

